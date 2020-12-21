Defaulters of COVID-19 protocols to face mobile court in Niger — Commissioner

The Niger Government on Monday warned that non adherence to the Coronavirus (COVID-19)

protocols by residents of the state would attract sanctions, beginning from Wednesday, Dec. 23. The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, disclosed this in Minna at a news conference on

measures taken by the state government to prevent a second wave of the disease. Idris said “starting from Wednesday this week, if you must go out of your house then you must wear a face mask to prevent

the spread of the COVID-19.

“I want to remind us that our mobile courts are still in place, therefore, if you don’t wear a face mask by Wednesday, and

adhere to social distancing and other protocols, you will be made to face the mobile court.” The commissioner explained that public compliance with the COVID-19 safety measures would determine how long the

measure would last. He added that “we are not praying for a situation where we will have a total lockdown.

“The way the public complies with the COVID-19 protocols will determine a total lockdown or easing of

the government order directing civil servants to work from home until further notice.” He said that government was aware that a total lockdown would have negative impact on socio-economic activities,

hence the directive for civil servants to work from home. The commissioner maintained that Gov. Abubakar Bello was concerned about public health and wanted everyone

to keep safe to avoid the spread of the pandemic.

He said that “before the COVID-19 vaccines arrive the country, public health officials must increase sensitisation

on safety measures such as the wearing of face mask, observing social distance, frequent washing of hands with clean water

or use alcohol-based hand sanitisers and respiratory hygiene.

There is the need to also avoid large gatherings, he added. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Niger Government had directed workers to stay at home from

Monday, Dec. 21 to curtail the spread of the pandemic, while schools had been shut since Friday. (NAN)