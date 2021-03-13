A Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered the state Commissioner of Police to conduct an investigation into the alleged threat to life and defamation of character levelled against one Sheikh Abduljabbar Kabara.

The court presided over by Chief Magistrate Mustapha Sa’ad-Datti gave the order upon hearing a motion exparte brought Mr Abdulrahman Nasir, counsel to the applicant, Sheikh Abdallah Pakistan.

The respondents in the suit are Kabara and the state police commissioner.

The order, with number KA/CMC14/003/2021, ordered the Commissioner of Police to submit his findings to the court on or before March 27.

The court maintained that the order was pursuant to Order 9 Rule 8 of the Magistrates Court 2018. NAN)

