‘Deeply saddened’: Gov Aliyu reacts as fire guts Sokoto Timber Market

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has said he was deeply saddened by the fire incident that gutted Sokoto Timber Market Wednesday morning.

Governor Aliyu expressed his feelings while reacting to the “tragic” event.

He said in a statement, “I am deeply saddened by the unfortunate fire incident that occurred earlier today at the Sokoto Timber Market (Kasuwar Yan Katako). This tragic event has caused significant losses to hardworking traders and business owners whose livelihoods depend on this vital hub of commerce in our state.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Sokoto State, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to all those affected by this disaster. Please know that we stand with you during this difficult time, and we are committed to supporting you as we work towards recovery and rebuilding.

Aliyu said, “Immediately upon receiving the news, I directed emergency services to the scene to contain the fire and minimize damage. I have also instructed the relevant agencies to conduct a thorough assessment of the situation to determine the extent of the losses and provide immediate relief to the victims.

“Furthermore, a task force has been set up to investigate the cause of the fire and recommend measures to prevent such incidents in the future. We will work tirelessly to ensure that the affected traders are supported, and the market is restored to full functionality as quickly as possible.

He said, “Our administration remains committed to the safety, security, and prosperity of all residents of Sokoto State. We will continue to prioritize preventive measures and infrastructure development to safeguard our markets and communities.

“May Allah (SWT) grant strength to all those affected and protect our state from future calamities.”