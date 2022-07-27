Deeper Life Global Crusade will refocus youths for greater accomplishments – Kumuyi

By Uchenna Eletuo

The General Superintendent, Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, has said that its six-day Global Crusade beginning on Thursday in Ikorodu, Lagos, will refocus youths for greater accomplishments.

Kumuyi, a renowned Bible scholar, said this on Wednesday during a reception organised for him at the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), formerly Lagos State Polytechnic Ikorodu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the reception featuring prayer, deliverance and anointing sessions was organised by Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK), a gospel evangelism outfit.

Kumuyi will minister alongside Pastor Jeff Deyo at the crusade themed; “Total Emancipation by the Authority of Christ”.

In his remark, the acting Vice Chancellor of the university, Dr Kayode Nurudeen-Olaleye, said that the university community had been looking forward to hosting the man of God.

Nurudeen-Olaleye said that the people needed divine intervention to help them persevere the times and redefine perspective.

Speaking at the event, a representative of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Stephen Olayinka, said that there was no other better time to stage the crusade than now.

Olayinka described Kumuyi as a candle that burnt self for others to see the light.

He said that people would have interface with God at the event.

In his remark, Kumuyi, said that people should learn to give God the chance to intervene in their situation.

“The session is fashioned to lift people up from backward trend tradition that has distanced many from God.

“The programme is gaining ground as a national development programme. It will reorient the mind of the people through divine blessings from God for a brighter future for the young ones and the society.

“It is a special time of emancipation and liberation that will enable people commune with God in order to gain access to God’s grace for uncommon exploits,” he said.

Kumuyi, who foresaw the Holy Spirit enveloping Ikorodu during and after the event, said he received salvation as an undergraduate that changed his focus.

He advised the people to be alive to their Christian life as youths and put God to test and see the benevolence of God in the life of individuals and society.

He prayed for peace and progress in Nigeria and urged leaders to listen to God for direction. (NAN)

