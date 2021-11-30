Declare state of emergency on security, North Central Forum urges FG

By Chimezie Godfrey

The North Central People’s Forum (NCPF) has urged the federal government to declare a state of emergency on security in the zone and the country at large.

This was part of the resolutions of the National Working Committee (NEC) meeting of the Forum held on Tuesday, at NCPF Secretariat, Abuja.

Addressing newsmen immediately after the NEC meeting, the National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Sule Dikeson condemned the issue of kidnapping and other security challenges bedeviling the North Central zone.

He therefore called on the federal government to declare a state emergency on security in the zone and the entire country, while he equally urged security agencies to beef up security security apparatus to tackle the challenge.

He said,”The North Central People’s Forum totally condemns attacks and kidnappings going on within the country, especially in the North Central zone.

“We are urging the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency to declare a state of emergency on security in Nigeria to be able to solve this particular issue that is going on in our country.

“We also urge all the security agencies to beef up their apparatus and tackle the issue of insecurity.”

Dikeson declared the Forum’s support for the recent declaration of bandits as terrorists by the federal high court Abuja.

“The North Central People’s Forum is in support of declaring bandits as terrorists because what they are doing is not worse than what terrorists do in other countries in the world and they are declared terrorists, so we are completely in support of declaring the activities of the bandits as terrorist so that we can get more International attention and be able to solve our problems, be able to have successful election and a successful transition from one government to another.

“We also want to appreciate all the North Central Governors in the efforts made to ensure that the people in their various states sleep well,” he said.

Dikeson who stressed that the security challenges troubling the zone has nothing to do with religion also commended the North Central Governors for not allowing religious sentiment in their efforts in addressing these challenges.

“We are happy that what is going on in the North Central has nothing to do with religion, our governors are very proactive in making sure that religion doesn’t take the better part of what is happening within their zone.

“Everywhere in the zone, both the Christians and Muslims are being embraced by the governors; that shows that our governors are truly leaders that can manage the trust of the people

“If you also look at the activities of the Governors in the North Central zone, you will discover that there is no religious ethnicity crisis within the zone. No matter the diverse ethnicity that exists in the zone, the Governors make sure that there is unity and coexistence between people.

“Hence, the NCPF praises the governors and pledges its support and assistance and any way possible for them to continue doing the good work,” he said.

The NCPF Publicity Secretary commended the federal government on the ongoing infrastructural development in the zone.

“We also want to appreciate FG for various road networks going on in the zone, especially the road from Keffi to Lafia, to Makurdi; a dual carriage way which very important to the economic development of the zone.

“The road from Keffi to Nasarawa, to Oweto across one of the longest Rivers in Nigeria today which was started by the previous administration and now completed by the present administration. The road leads to otukpo which makes it shorter for people to travel from Abuja to the East instead of passing through Lafia and Makurdi.

“We also want to thank the Federal Government for Abuja-okene-Lokoja road,” he said.

He appealed to the federal government to look seriously into the issue of the revival of Ajaokuta Steel in order to provide employment for the Nigerian youths and the long run curb insecurity in the country.

Dikeson who thanked the National Assembly for passing the North Central Development Commission Bill through the first and second reading, emphasized that the Commission is vital to the economic development of the the North Central Zone.

He said,”The NCPF emphatically appeals to the Federal Government to look into the issue of Ajaokuta Steel which is very vital not only to the people of the zone, but to the whole Nigeria. Many of our youths who are involved in kidnapping and banditry will be taken off the road, that is the position of the NCPF.

“We also appreciate the proactive step taken by the governors of Niger, Nasarawa, Plateau for using the security apparatus to rescue citizens from kidnappers.

“We also also appreciate and thank the National Assembly for passing the North Central Development Commission Bill through the first and second reading. That Commision is very vital to the economic development of the the North Central Zone and we definitely know that our national legislators will ensure that Bill becomes a law in no time so that our people can benefit from the commission as other zones are also benefiting.

