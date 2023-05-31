Declare State Of Emergency in health sector- NARD tells Kaduna Governor

By Stella Kabruk

Dr Rufai Mahmood-Usman, President of the Association of Resident Doctor in Kaduna State on Wednesday urged Gov. Ubah Sani to declare a state of emergency in the health sector.

Usman made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) as part of the association’s expectations from the new government in Kaduna.

He said the governor should declare state of emergency on health sector in the state particularly in primary healthcare.

“First of all , we wish to send our heartfelt congratulations to Gov. Sani and his Deputy, Dr Hadiza Balarabe.

“We pray that the Almighty guide them and give them the wisdom and ability to fulfil all the promises made to the people of Kaduna State.

“Tackling insecurity which is the biggest menace that affects the socio-economic development of our state and the country. Other administration has done their best but it is not enough. We expect new strategies from this administration.

“I want the governor to declare state of emergency in the health sector, previous administration have invested heavily on health particularly primary health care level which is the first level in health.

“Unfortunately the referral/secondary health centres for example general and rural hospitals were not strengthened in terms of infrastructure and health personnel.

“We are expecting infrastructural renovations and upgrades of all hospitals across the state,’’he said.

He added that the governor should review health workers and other civil servants salaries.

“We doctors need the government to review our remunerations and other allowances like hazard allowance.

“We expect the new government to look inwards and implement the already existing document on medical doctors and other health workers review salary structure.

“When this is implemented, more doctors and other health workers will rush to join kaduna state civil service.

“We also expect more educational reform in all levels-primary, secondary and tertiary and Local government reforms,” he explained.

He added that the government should also review revenue collection across board.

“Our expectations are not different from the expectations of every other citizen in the state which includes; poster unity amongst people of the state by having all inclusive government and infrastructural development in rural communities.

“It is time to construct good road networks as state government projects in our various wards in local government that will link to major roads and markets,” he said. (NAN)