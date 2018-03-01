Declare state of emergency on drug abuse – NGF urges FG

Northern governors have called on the Federal Government to declare state of emergency on drug abuse in the country as part of renewed efforts to deal with the scourge.

The Chairman of the forum and Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno, made the appeal while reading a communiqué at the end of their meeting in Kaduna on Thursday.

Shettima said the forum also called on the federal government to provide all necessary funds and equipment to the relevant agencies, like NAFDAC and NDLEA in their fight against the menace.

“The meeting called on state governments to set up High Powered Enforcement Committees under the chairmanship of either their Deputies or SSG to ensure all relevant laws and statutory provisions in respect of drug abuse are effectively implemented,” he said.

The chairman said that the meeting also resolved to come up with appropriate legislation on drug abuse by the various Houses of Assembly in the region.

On incessant conflicts between herdsmen and farmers as well other security challenges, Shettima revealed that the forum will articulate a comprehensive plan for intervention to affected states.

“We will support the Federal Government in its unwavering commitment and dogged determination to address the multifarious security challenges in all parts of the nation,” the chairman said.

He said the forum also agreed that governments at all levels should initiate implementable and viable measures to forestall future occurrence of any form of communal crisis.

According to him, “the meeting strongly admonish political, religious and ethnic jingoist to avoid imputing religious, ethnic and political coloration to such conflict”.

On restructuring of the country, the chairman said that the forum received report from the committee in charge and assured of its full support towards executing its mandate successfully.

He said the meeting also resolved to ensure that all the incentives required by the New Nigeria Development Company Limited (NNDC) are given and made to be one of the most formidable and competitive business outfits in the country.

On New Nigeria Newspapers Company Limited, the northern governors resolved to meet with the pensioners of the company with a view to calming and engaging them in a dialogue towards the resolution of the impasse. (NAN)