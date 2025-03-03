Decisive Measures to End Nigeria’s Kidnapping Epidemic

By Abidemi Adebamiwa

Kidnapping for ransom in Nigeria has escalated to a critical level, severely damaging the nation’s social fabric and undermining its security framework. Every day, Nigerians grapple with the fear of abduction—a crime that has transformed into a lucrative industry for criminal gangs. This epidemic inflicts profound trauma on victims and their families, depletes economic resources, and erodes public confidence in the government’s ability to provide protection. Faced with such a grave crisis, it is imperative to consider extraordinary measures, including the imposition of the death penalty on convicted kidnappers, to serve as a potent deterrent.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, from May 2023 to April 2024, Nigerians paid a staggering ₦2.23 trillion in ransoms. The “Crime Experience and Security Perception Survey” indicates that 65% of affected households had to secure their loved ones’ release at great financial cost, with an average ransom of ₦2.67 million per incident. These alarming statistics underscore not only the deepening security challenges but also the severe financial burden on households across the nation.

Over the past year, more than 3,620 individuals have been abducted across 582 reported incidents, with ransom demands totaling nearly ₦5 billion (about $11 million). However, the actual scale of the crisis may be even larger due to many unreported cases. The recent high-profile kidnapping of Prince Eniola Ojajuni, a prominent Afenifere leader with a ransom demand of N100 million, underscores that no one is safe from these widespread criminal activities. This pervasive insecurity not only deters businesses from investing or expanding—resulting in job losses and hindered economic growth—but also makes foreign investors cautious due to the heightened security risks.

Despite these challenges, the current countermeasures have proven inadequate. Nigerian authorities have made efforts through security force raids, engagements with bandits, and arrests, but these actions have only achieved limited success in deterring kidnappers. The lucrative nature of kidnapping-for-ransom makes it a calculated risk for criminals, who continue to operate with alarming boldness and efficiency.

Moreover, the response from the legal system has been insufficient. Many convicted kidnappers receive lenient sentences that do not reflect the gravity of their crimes, thus failing to serve as a credible deterrent. For instance, a perpetrator involved in the infamous 2014 kidnapping of 276 schoolgirls from Chibok received a mere 15-year prison term. Such leniency sends a troubling message and highlights the need for more severe penalties.

Recent legal developments further complicate the punishment landscape for kidnappers. Notably, convicted kidnapper Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, known as Evans, now a prison educator, has requested a plea bargain from the Lagos State High Court. He proposes surrendering assets, including 14 trucks, as compensation for his victims, citing his rehabilitation efforts through education and vocational training as grounds for sentence reduction. This situation underscores the challenges of reintegrating reformed criminals without undermining the severity of their offenses or compromising public safety.

Internationally, debates on the scope of capital punishment reflect similar concerns, even extending to non-homicide offenses. In the United States, states like Florida and Tennessee have recently proposed laws that permit the death penalty for severe non-homicide crimes, such as sexual assault against minors, challenging the prevailing judicial norms established by the Supreme Court. These developments highlight a global divergence in perspectives on how to handle grave crimes, suggesting that some jurisdictions are willing to consider the death penalty for crimes less severe than murder.

Given the ongoing crisis and the evident limitations of current measures in Nigeria, seriously considering making kidnapping a capital offense appears increasingly necessary. By elevating the severity of punishments, such a policy could act as a significant deterrent, especially for those criminals primarily motivated by financial gains. However, it is crucial to recognize that the death penalty alone may not resolve the broader issues associated with crime and security. It should be integrated into a wider strategy that includes enhanced security operations, superior intelligence gathering, and substantial socio-economic reforms to tackle the underlying causes of criminal activity.

Drawing lessons from other nations like India, which has implemented stringent penalties for severe crimes, can offer crucial insights for Nigerian lawmakers. These international examples demonstrate that strict legal consequences can effectively deter crime when they are thoughtfully aligned with a country’s socio-political context. For Nigeria, devising laws that are both rigorous and equitable requires a deliberate balance to ensure that penalties not only deter criminal behavior but also withstand rigorous legal scrutiny. This approach ensures that new legislation is not only punitive but also just, adapted specifically to meet the unique needs and legal framework of Nigeria.

The debate over capital punishment as a deterrent involves complex ethical, legal, and practical considerations that must be carefully weighed. Critics of the death penalty argue that it may not be more effective than life imprisonment at deterring crime, raising important questions about its utility and morality. Moreover, the implementation of such a severe measure requires robust safeguards to prevent miscarriages of justice and to protect the rights of the accused. Ensuring due process and maintaining judicial integrity is imperative to uphold the principles of justice and human rights, particularly when the stakes involve life and death decisions.

Nigeria is at a pivotal moment in its struggle against rampant kidnapping. The proposal to implement capital punishment for kidnappers, while controversial, demonstrates the government’s commitment to protect its citizens and restore public trust. This severe measure reflects the urgency of combating a persistent threat. It’s a tough, necessary decision in the effort to maintain law and order.

Abidemi Adebamiwa is the Managing Editor at Newspot Nigeria and a Ph.D. student with a background in Strategic Intelligence. He also has experience in combating human trafficking.