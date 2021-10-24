Decent Nigeria: Bagudu harps on building sound families

Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of

Kebbi State has advocated building of sound families to achieve a decent country.



Bagudu made the call at a wedding ceremony on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi.



He spoke at the wedding fatiha of Mustapha Sadiq (Bridegroom) with his new wife Maryam Hussaini (Bride).



The governor advised newly wedded couples to stick to religious principles in order to build a decent and successful matrimonial home.



Bagudu also advised couples to tolerate and accommodate each other toward a happy married life.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bridegroom, Mustapha Sadiq is the son of Justice Sadiq Umar, Justice of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria.



The Chief Imam of the Central Mosque, Imam Muktar Wali, performed the religious solemnisation of the wedding to both parties.



NAN also reports that Justice Muhammad Lawal Garba, Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, served as Wakil (representative) for the bridegroom, while Bagudu served as the Waliyyi (representative) of the bride.



The sum of N100,000 was paid as the bride price before the holy matrimony was solemnised.



NAN reports that important personalities from far and near particularly Justices from the Judiciary in Abuja attended the wedding Fatiha.



Some of the important personalities at the wedding included Justice Audu Aboki, Justice Tijjani Abubakar, Justice Mashood Aresola, Justice Uchechukwu Onyemenam, Justice Muhammad Lawal-Shuaib, Justice Balkisu Aliyu, Justice A. M. Bayero, Justice Umar Sadiq, Justice D. Z. Senchi, Justice Usman Musale and Justice Abba Muhammad, among others.



Also present at the wedding were the Senator representating Kebbi Central, Sen. Muhammadu Adamu-Aliero; former governor of Kebbi state, Alhaji Saidu Dakingari; and the Secretary to the State Government, Babale Umar-Yauri.



Other dignitaries included the state Chief Judge, Justice Suleiman Muhammad-Ambursa, some members of the National and State Houses of Assembly; Commissioners; Permanent Secretaries; Special Advisers, and Local Government Chairmen. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...