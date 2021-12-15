Debate tool for democractic growth – PSDN coordinator

Mr Dare Oritu, National Coordinator, President’s Inter-School Debate, Nigeria (PSDN), says debates sustain the ideals of dialogue among pupils and should be embraced.

Oritu said this on Tuesday at the opening of a three-day PSDN championship at Alausa, Ikeja.

He said that debates were needed in a growing democracy for resolution of conflicts.

“The importance of debate in our nation cannot be over-emphasised.

“The President’s School Debate has been committed to organising the Inter-SUBEB and Inter-basic school debate annual championship, which is strictly for students in junior secondary schools across Nigeria,’’ he said.

The national coordinator applauded the state Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Lagos State Ministry of Education for ensuring hosting of the championship.

He advised students to adhere strictly to laid down rules.

Oritu urged judges to discharge their duties without fear or favour.

Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, the Commissioner, Lagos State Ministry of Education, said that the fundamental goal of the championship was to help students to improve their skills in the use of English Language.

She added that participation in school debates would improve students’ reading culture and academic performances as well as boost participants’ confidence.

“Education has gone far beyond what it used to be; we preach about 21st century skills, which are creativity; you need to think quickly, deeply and, most importantly, critically.

“For every idea in any field, you must communicate and bring your critical skills to bear because this is very important for the development of mankind,” Adefisayo said.

She applauded the organisers of the programme for taking into consideration key skills that needed to be built into students.

“As a state, we have keyed into the programme,” she said.

The official said that Lagos State had integrated Spelling B, quiz and other competitions into school curriculum to increase communication and research skills among students.

“We have begun to reap benefits of the various competitions, as our children are making waves in national and international competitions.

“As you may be aware, we are leading in robotics in the world; Lagos State came second,’’ she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that representatives of Lagos, Ogun, Kwara, Abia, Imo, Cross Rivers, Katsina, Akwa Ibom and others states are participating in the championship billed to end on Dec. 16. (NAN)

