Death toll rises to four at site of collapsed building in Lekki, Lagos

By Fabian Ekeruche

Death toll at the seven-storey uncompleted building that collapsed at Oba Idowu Oniru Street, Lekki, Lagos State on Sunday has risen to four.

Excavators of emergency response agencies in search of corpses at the site retrieved two more bodies from the rubble on Monday. Two corpses had earlier been taken from the rubble on Sunday.

Some residents close to the scene of the collapsed building believe that more bodies are still trapped in the rubble. It is generally believed that six persons were in the building when it collapsed on Sunday.

The death toll was confirmed by officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

