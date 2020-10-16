Death toll nears 100 in India flood havoc; widespread damage reported

Floods triggered by heavy rains across southern and western India have killed at least 94 people and destroyed roads, homes and crops, officials said on Friday.

The southern state of Telangana was the worst affected by the unseasonal spell of rain and floods as authorities there said at least 50 people had lost their lives in rain-related incidents since Tuesday.

The torrential downpour damaged rice, cotton and other crops as well as roads and homes across the state.

The damage has been estimated around 60 billion rupees (820 million dollars).