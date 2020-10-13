Death toll from floods in Vietnam increases to 23 – state media

The Vietnamese state news agency VNA reported on Tuesday that the number of people killed as a result of heavy rains and ensuing floods in Vietnam has grown to 23.

Prior update on the death toll from floods in Vietnam put the figure at 18.

Additionally, thousands of residential buildings were reported damaged and social infrastructure in the central part of country affected.

According to the report, the number of missing people has remained unchanged at 14.

The areas hit the hardest by the cataclysm include the provinces of Quang Binh, Quang Nam and Quang Ngai including other mountainous and flatland areas in central Vietnam.