Death of Sani Dangote, colossal loss,says Niger Gov

Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central Governors Forum (NCGF), Abubakar Sani Bello has described the death of Sani Dangote, younger brother to Aliko Dangote as a colossal loss to the family and the nation.

Governor Sani Bello in a statement said the country has lost an experienced technocrat, established business magnate and a silent achiever who contributed immensely to the economic growth of the country.

He added that the business tycoon with more than 30 years experience in manufacturing, agriculture and oil services will be greatly missed.

While condoling with the family members, friends and associates of the deceased, the Governor urged them to take solace in Allah as death is inevitable and a necessary end to all mortals.

“As we mourn the passing away of our brother and friend, we should accept his demise as an act of Allah knowing that death signifies the end of our sojourn here on earth.

“I sympathize with his family members, friends and business partners, all that is left for us to do now, is to pray for the repose of his soul and pray Allah forgives his shortcomings and give the family the courage to bear the irreparable loss”, he said.

Until his death, the deceased was the vice president of Dangote Group and owner of Dansa Agro-allied Limited, Dansa Foods Limited and Bulk Pack Services among others

He sat on the boards of Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar, Dangote Agro Sacks, Dangote Refinery, Petrochemical and Fertiliser company and many more.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...