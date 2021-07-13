Death of former Kaduna deputy gov, national loss – PGF

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has described the death of a former deputy gvernor of Kaduna State, Mr Barnabas Bantex, as a loss to the nation and the Nigerian progressive community.

The forum said this in a statement by Dr Abubakar Bagudu, its Director-General, on Monday in Abuja.

Bagudu said the forum received the news of the death of the deceased with a heavy heart and gratitude to God for a life well lived.

“We join the family, Kaduna state government, members of All Progressives Congress(APC) in the state and the nation to pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved Barnabas Yusuf Bala.”

He prayed God to grant his soul peaceful rest and his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

The PGF DG also prayed Allah to reward the good works of the deceased, forgive his limitations and bless what he left behind.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Bantex, who died on July 11, was Kaduna state deputy governor between 2015 and 2019, during the first term of Gov. Nasir El-Rufai.

He stepped aside to seek the Senate seat for Kaduna South Senatorial district on the platform of the APC, but lost to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2019 general elections.

Before 2015, Mr Bantex as he was fondly called by his political associates and friends, had served two term in the House of Representatives as a member representing Kaura Federal Constituency.

He died at the age of 64. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...