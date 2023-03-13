Death of fmr. Super Falcons coach Mabo, great loss to Plateau, Nigeria – Lalong

By Martha Agas

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has described the death of Super Falcons former coach, Ismai’la Mabo as a great loss to Plateau and Nigeria as a whole.

The governor stated this in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham on Monday in Jos.

He said the former coach of Nigeria’s female national team in addition to his coaching career, devoted his strength, energy and talent playing for many great clubs.

He said the clubs included the famous Mighty Jets Football Club of Jos and Nigeria’s Green Eagles national team.

Lalong commiserated with his immediate family on the loss, saying he left indelible footprints in sports , considering the impact he made in his sporting career and football in particular.

“We remember fondly his exploits as the head coach of the female national team, the Falcons during the FIFA 1999 Women’s World Cup; 2000 and 2004 Summer Olympic Games; as well as the Quarter Finals of the World Cup among others.

“ During his lifetime on earth, Coach Mabo loved people and promoted peace, unity and oneness irrespective of ethnic, religious or political considerations,” he said.

He said that he had lost a personal friend and mentor who did not only offer him support during his football days but also offered him advise on enhancing the game of football when he became governor.

He prayed to God to grant his soul eternal rest and comfort the family. (NAN)