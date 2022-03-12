Death of erstwhile Imo majority leader, a rude shock – Speaker

By Ikechukwu Iweajunwa

Owerri, March 12, 2022 (NAN) The Speaker, Imo House of Assembly, Mr Kennedy Ibeh, has expressed shock over the death of a former Majority Leader of the house, Hon. Stanford Onyirimba.

He said Onyirimba’s death came as a rude shock to the Imo lawmakers and the entire state.

Ibeh conveyed his condolences on Saturday in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Ifeanyi Onyekachi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Onyirimba represented Ehime-Mbano State Constituency between 1999 and 2007.

The speaker described the late Oynirimba as one of the finest parliamentarians of our time who stood for justice.

“He was an astute politician and a lawmaker of note who made an indelible mark in the history of Imo Assembly as a fearless majority leader who stood with the people when it mattered most,” Ibeh said.

The speaker noted that although he passed on at a time when his political experience was mostly needed in Imo and the country, “we cannot question the will of God whom it pleased to call him now.

“We pray God to grant members of his immediate family and indeed his political associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he said. (NAN)

