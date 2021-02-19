Death of Dikko Inde, Junaid Muhammed, monumental loss to North -CNG

The Coalition of Northern Groups,CNG, says it has received with deep pain, the touching news of the death of two northern patriots, Alhaji Abdullahi Dikko Inde and Dr Junaid Mohammed on Thursday February 20, 2021.

Abdul-Azeez Suleiman,CNG spokesman made group’s feeling known in a statement Friday.

According to CNG, “The two noble gentlemen had played critical roles in the quest for the rebirth and promotion of the northern culture and values while providing meaningful mentorship and guidance to the youth.

“The contributions of Inde and Mohammed as guides, counsellors, leaders and patrons to the development of several northern youth initiatives including the CNG are indeed unquantifiable.

We pray the Almighty God to grant them eternal bliss and grant the bereaved families the fortitude to bear this monumental loss.”