Death of  David Mark’s former Chief Press  Secretary shocks Bello

Share the news













Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has received with rude shock the sudden demise of a veteran journalist and administrator, Alhaji Mohammed Hassan Kolos.

Governor Bello’s reaction to the death of the veteran journalist was contained in a press statement made available by his Chief Press Secretary(CPS), Mary Noel-Berje.

It could be recalled that Kolos was the Chief Press Secretary to David Mark when he was Niger State Military Governor.He died after a brief illness.

Bello described the late Alhaji Kolos as a dedicated personality whose contributions towards the development of the state was germane to the State.

He said though death is inevitable to humans, late Alhaji Hassan Kolos contributions and wealth of experience were still needed in the state especially in the media having been in the profession for decades which earned him a veteran.

The Governor prayed to Allah to forgive the deceased his shortcomings on earth and grant him Aljannah Firdausi as well as give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“Late Kolos was a committed personality. However, we can not question Allah because He gives and takes whoever He wants, but our consolation is that he lived a fulfilled life as he has impacted so many people. May Allah forgive him and accept him”, he said.

The deceased has worked in all the state-owned-media sectors, he was among the people behind the establishment of Newsline Newspaper, and became it pioneer Chief Executive Officer from 1986-1995.

Late Kolos also served as the General Manager Radio Niger and Sole Administrator of Media Corporation, and also serve as the Chairman Jama’a Forum.