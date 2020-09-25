Death of construction firm staff delayed Eket remodeling – Gov. Emmanuel 

Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has blamed the delay in the completion of Eket remodeling project on the death of the founder of Nigerpet, the construction firm handling the project.

Emmanuel disclosed this on Thursday in Eket while inaugurating new internal roads and the remodeled and digitilised Immanuel General Hospital, Eket.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the inauguration was to mark the 33rd Anniversary of the state.

He expressed sadness over the death, in 2019, of the founder of the construction firm who was the lead engineer of the project.

According to him, the person who took over from the deceased also died three months ago.