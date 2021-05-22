Sen. Aliyu Wamakko, Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence says the death of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and other military officers is a big blow to ongoing war against terrorism.

Wamakko made the remark in a statement through his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Bishir Rabe, on Saturday in Sokoto.

“Their demise is also certainly a formidable setback to the concerted efforts by the military and other security agencies to combat the myriad of security challenges across Nigeria.

“The late General had really re-energised the war against insurgency, banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping and other related crimes.

“His demise at this critical time of the sustained efforts to tame these security infractions has really created a wide vacuum, too difficult to fill ,’” Wamakko, added.

Wamakko, who represents Sokoto North Senatorial District, recalled his various interactions with the deceased, saying: “he was diligent, committed, pious, patriotic and a fine military officer.

“He will be greatly missed and his tangible invaluable contributions in the war on terror will remain indelible.

“His death and that of other officers that died along with him is a real national tragedy that will for long be remembered.”

Wamakko condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Armed Forces and families of the fallen heroes.

He prayed the Almighty Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest, and give the bereaved families the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses. (NAN)

