Death of COAS, others a big blow to war on terror — Wamakko

Sen. Aliyu Wamakko,  Chairman, Committee on Defence the death of  Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and other military officers is a big blow to ongoing war against terrorism.

Wamakko made the remark a statement through on Media and Publicity, Malam Bishir Rabe, on Saturday Sokoto.

“Their demise is also certainly a formidable setback to the concerted efforts by the military and other security agencies to combat the myriad of security challenges across Nigeria.

“The late General had really re-energised the war against insurgency, , cattle rustling, kidnapping and other related crimes.

demise at this critical time of the sustained efforts to tame these security infractions has really created a wide vacuum, too difficult to fill ,’” Wamakko, added.

Wamakko, who represents Sokoto North Senatorial District, recalled various interactions the deceased, saying: “he was  diligent, committed, pious, patriotic and a fine .

“He will be greatly missed and his tangible invaluable contributions the war on terror will indelible.

“His death and that of other officers that died along him is a real national tragedy that will for long be remembered.”

Wamakko condoled President Muhammadu Buhari, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Armed and families of the fallen heroes.

He prayed the Almighty Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest, and give the bereaved families the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses. (NAN)

