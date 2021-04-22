Death of Bello Africa’s best para-badminton player tragic – Kwara gov.

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara on Thursday described the sudden death of Africa’s number one para-badminton player, Abdulrafiu Bello, as and painful.

The governor, in a by his Chief Press Secretary, Malam Rafiu Ajakaye, said the incident represented a huge setback the Nigerian and African contingents ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics.

The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bello died as a of the injuries he sustained in an auto crash between Oyo and Ogbomoso on Wednesday.

Until his death, Bello was the coach of Kwara Badminton Association and Africa’s representative on the board of the World Para-badminton Federation.

He was due in Spain in May the last round of the qualifications Tokyo Paralympics.

“This is a huge to,  not just the Para-badminton in Nigeria, but to the entire across Africa.

“Bello was one of the para-badminton players of all time. His death is truly tragic. The deeply mourns this talent who left his footprints in the sand of time.

“I, therefore, commiserate with his immediate family, including his pregnant wife and the entire sporting in Kwara State and Nigeria as a whole.

“We will miss him a deal. I pray the Almighty God to console the family he left behind and grant his soul eternal rest.” the governor said.

