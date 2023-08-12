Death of Ambassador Laro shocking and sad, Kwara governor says

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara on Friday described as shocking and devastating news of the death of Nigeria’s Ambassador to France, Kayode Laro.

AbdulRazaq’s Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, in a statement prayed God to forgive Laro his sins and rest his soul.

The Governor said the death of the career diplomat was one sad event too many.

He urged his family to find comfort in his legacies as a statesman and his contributions to human capital development in Nigeria and Kwara.

“On behalf of the government and people of our state, I send my heartfelt commiseration to the Federal Government of Nigeria, the diplomatic community where he was a top player till his death, the Ilorin Emirate as a whole, and his immediate and extended family.

“I ask Almighty God to ease the accounts of the deceased, admit him to ‘Al-jannah Firdaus’ and ease the affairs of everyone that inherits his fine legacy.

(NAN)

