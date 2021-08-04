Death of Abiodun’s father, loss to progressive family — APC Govs

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has condoled with Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun over the death of his father, Dr Emmanuel Abiodun, describing it as `a loss to the nation and progressive community’.

Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi and Chairman of the forum, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja while condoling with their colleague and his family.

The PGF is an umbrella organisation of governors elected on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform.

“The PGF received the death of Pa (Dr) Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun with heavy heart and gratitude to God for a life well lived.

“His death is a loss to the nation and the Nigerian progressive community.

”We join the family of Abiodun and the people of Ogun to pray for the repose of the soul of our dear Pa Abiodun,” he said.

He prayed God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss and to reward all the good work of the deceased, forgive his limitations, bless what he left behind and grant his soul peaceful rest.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased died on Monday, Aug. 2 at the age of 89. (NAN)

