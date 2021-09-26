Death in custody: CP orders discreet investigation, autopsy

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command CP Echeng E. Echeng has ordered for discreet Investigation and autopsy to determine the cause of death of 27-year old Goodluck Oviekeme.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Bayelsa State Command, SP Asinim Butswat.

According to the statement, the deceased suspect was arrested in connection with the armed robbery incident that occurred on 21 September, 2021, at Biogbolo, Yenagoa, when hoodlums attacked Police Patrol team, fatally injured Inspector Ugbotor Sunday and carted away his riffle.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that Goodluck Oviekeme was the mastermind of the attack on the patrol team. He was arrested on 22 September, 2021 at about 0300 hours. While in Police custody, the suspect was observed to be running high temperature and was rushed to the hospital were he eventually died.

The CP condoled with the family of the deceased and assured the general public that investigation has commenced and that the outcome will be made public.

