Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has condoled with the family of retired Col. Ahmed Usman, former Military Administrator of Ondo and Oyo States.



In a statement by Mr Richard Olatunde, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor on Wednesday in Akure, Akeredolu said “Usman made his marks”.



The governor also condoled the people and Government of Kogi as well as friends and associates of the late former military administrator, who died in the early hours of Wednesday.



“Usman served the country meritoriously and contributed immensely to the growth and development of Ondo State where he served as military administrator before proceeding to Oyo State in same capacity.



“No doubt, Usman made his marks and lived a life of sacrifice and patriotism.

“Our prayers are with the family, the Government and good people of Kogi State during this period of loss even as we commit his soul to God Almighty for eternal rest,” Akeredolu said. (NAN)

