Death: Akeredolu condoles with Usman’s family

April 15, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey



Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has condoled with the family of retired Col. Ahmed Usman, former Military of Ondo and Oyo States.


statement by Mr Richard Olatunde, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor on Wednesday in Akure, Akeredolu said “Usman made his marks”.


The governor also condoled the people and Government of as well as friends and associates of the late former military , died in the early hours of Wednesday.


“Usman served the country meritoriously and contributed immensely to the growth and development of Ondo State where he served as military proceeding to Oyo State in same .


“No doubt, Usman made his marks and lived a of sacrifice and patriotism.
“Our prayers are with the family, the Government and good people of during this period of loss even as commit his soul to God Almighty for eternal rest,” Akeredolu said. (NAN)

