Dear Nigerians, the Time for Citizens’ Action is Now – Group’s Full Statement

Dear Nigerians, the Time for Citizens’ Action is Now

Abuja, 8th October 2020

Introduction

Following a convening of civil society actors, the Nigeria Working Group on Peacebuilding and Governance – a group of Nigerian civic and thought leaders, hereby offers its key observations and recommendations on how we can collectively create synergy in seeking pathways to the rebuilding of Nigeria.

We address you as Nigeria Citizens to state that the conditions in the country are dire and statecraft to address mounting problems is both lacking and confronting a dramatic absence of willpower to deal with the multiple challenges of insecurity, a shrinking economy, and unemployment amongst others.

The civil society actors noted that in the absence of a binding narrative, there are series of conspiracy theories that have emerged, with immense capacity to divide the country along the sharp lines of ethnicity and religion, which is further sustained by the absence of strategic communication between the Nigerian state and its citizens. This situation is further heightening the level of desperation among the citizens that are increasingly been detached from the everyday governance of the Nigerian State.

Observations

The increasing insecurity across the country continues to gallop towards the abyss due to the lack of political will and the inability of the country’s security architecture to manage the multiple challenges. Kidnapping for ransom is an acute concern across Nigeria. The northeast is witnessing a resurgence in Boko Haram activity, and thousands of people are internally displaced by banditry across rural communities in the northwest. Criminality in rural areas further complicates the situation by undermining food security as many farmers have been unable to go to their farms for months, for fear of losing their lives.

The Nigerian State is on auto pilot and is currently not being governed. The result is that corruption has gone completely out of control. There is a concerted effort to dismantle anti-corruption agencies and render them ineffective. While evidence of corruption is growing, prosecution has slowed down considerably.

Confidence towards the Nigerian State is very low heightening the divides in the Federation and creating widespread demands for dialogue and consensus building on restructuring which the Government has been tone deaf to.

Indeed, the presidency has adopted the strategy of responding to demands for urgent and holistic review of the basic structures and governance processes of our nation with demeaning statements. This tendency to abuse those who legitimately ask those with responsibility to listen to popular voices is alienating more Nigerians from the administration and playing into the hands of those who feed off desperation.

The Nation needs to adopt a sense of urgency in the way it deals with rapidly accumulating liabilities.

Nigerians cannot wait for the convenience or pleasure of leaders in deciding what is important. We must avoid the tendency to ignore our problems until they become a lot worse in terms of the capacities of leaders to deal with them.

We welcome the obvious improvements in elite consensus and inclusiveness in dealing with legitimate demands to restructure the nation. We urge every well-meaning Nigerian to contribute to the discussions, debates and the search for real and constructive solutions to limitations in the operations of our constitution, and the structures that give meaning to our citizenship.

We call on younger Nigerians in particular, to get involved in the search for a future without current levels of bitterness and dislocations.

Recommendations

People-Centred Dialogue Process:

Nigerians in their communities, associations, civil society groupings, women’s groups and youth groups should accelerate on-going discussions to deepen the emerging consensus of how to build a national platform to address Nigeria’s political structure and process. This coalition building process is aimed at the convening of a Peoples’ National Conference.

Charter of Demands on Security:

Criminality and violent confrontations between farming and herding communities have claimed thousands of lives and deepened ethnic, religious, and regional polarization and yet, few perpetrators have been prosecuted. Demands by the National Assembly and the generality of Nigerians to the appointment of new and more competent service chiefs have fallen on deaf ears. Nigerians therefore need to use their citizens’ power to draft and impose a Charter of Demands on Government.

Civic Organizing for Action:

Civil society, the media, professional associations, socio-cultural groups, women, youth, students, and people living with disability – we must act in one accord as key catalysts for civic action, representing key voices that need to be amplified in mobilizing citizens as a basis for compelling governments at all levels to act in the overall interest of the citizens.

Dear Nigerians, when Government is tone deaf and the country is in serious crisis, the only way forward is citizens’ action.

NO MORE AGONISING, LETS ORGANISE

Cardinal John Onaiyekan

Hakeem Baba Ahmed

General Martin Luther Agwai (Rtd.)

Professor Attahiru Jega

Professor Jibrin Ibrahim

Nguyan Shaku Feese

Usman Bugaje

Adagbo Onoja

Ambassador Fatima Balla

Ambassador Zango Abdu

Auwal Musa Rafsanjani

Chris Kwaja

Hussaini Abdu

Kemi Okenyodo

Jim Gala

Aisha Muhammed Oyebode

Tsema Yvonne