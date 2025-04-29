Deadly diseases: Tinubu seeks traditional rulers’ support 

By David Adeoye

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has sought traditional rulers’ support in the South-West zone of the nation to reduce deaths arising from tuberculosis, cervical cancer, and other deadly diseases.

She requested the traditional rulers’ support in a meeting held with them and other stakeholders in Ibadan on Tuesday as part of her advocacy for healthy living for Nigerians.

She said that mortalities from the diseases were preventable if stakeholders would take necessary precautionary measures.

The president’s wife said that eradicating deadly diseases should be the primary concern of the citizenry.

“As a result, all hands must be on deck to checkmate it,” she said.

According to her, the campaign against eradicating deadly diseases in the country is part of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration.

She explained that she started putting things together for an initiative (Renewed Hope Initiative) that would benefit the people shortly after the administration of President Bola Tinubu came into office.

The first lady reaffirmed her commitment towards putting an end to tuberculosis, cervical cancer and other diseases, restating that tuberculosis has to end in Nigeria by 2030.

“The government is treating those who have tuberculosis for free.

“It is airborne, so once you have been infected, please, get tested because it can be passed on to other people who are not vaccinated,” she said.

She thanked the traditional rulers, wives of the governors, and other stakeholders in attendance for their commitment and support for the initiative.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that food items were distributed to vulnerable groups in the state, courtesy of the Renewed Hope Initiative.

Beneficiaries of the food items, meant to provide social safety nets and mitigate economic hardship, include widows, the elderly, Persons with Disabilities, and low-income households.

The Wife of the Vice-President, Hajia Nana Shettima; Wife of the Speaker, House of Representatives, Mrs Fatimah Abass, and some governors’ wives were present at the event.

Others include the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade; the Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Olaoye Ghandi and representative of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin. (NAN)