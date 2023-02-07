Deadline: 87.8% PVCs collected in Lagos State-INEC

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State says a total of 6,708,451 voters collected the Permanent Voter Card (PVC) out of the 7,637,402 voters that registered in the state.

Mrs Adenike Tadese, INEC’s Head of Voter Education and Publicity in Lagos State told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos that the figure represented 87.8 per cent.

According to Tadese, 928,951, which were not collected as of the deadline, represented over 12 per cent.

NAN reports that the collection of the PVC for the 2023 general election ended on Feb. 5.

INEC had earlier extended the collection of the PVC from Jan. 29 to Feb. 5.

INEC has fixed Feb. 25 for the Presidential and National Assembly Elections and March 11 for the Governorship and State House Assembly Elections. (NAN)