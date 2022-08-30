DDHub Partners Jordanian Company, Launches Digitised Food Traceability System

Digital Development Hub (DDHub), one of the leading Nigerian startups, has entered into tripartite partnership with Decapolis, a Jordanian company which specialises on digital agriculture as well as the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) to start digitised food traceability system in Nigeria. The agreement, which was signed months ago, led to the take up of work at the sites visited by the Jordanian partners on August 16, 2022.

The Food Traceability system is a tech system for improved value chain in agribusiness which is evolving in the great economies of the world. The system maximises food production and distribution, reducing both risks and waste during and after production processes. The system is rooted in digital technology which uses block chain technology via Internet of Things (IoT).

The aim of the program is to use Information technology to help Nigerian farmers on bridging global gap standards, which in turn enhances agricultural profitability and acceptance of farmers produce in the international market. The system also targets Nigerian farmers and agro processors alike to progress into digital agricultural ventures which are ruling the world of agriculture.

Under this system, the Nigerian farmers stand to benefit from a wide range of benefits such as improved quantity output, improved quality of product which are fundamental for global food acceptance in the market. Invariably, the farmers’ income will be increased, adding value to their general wellbeing.

In addition, the system is conceived to technically provide support to Nigerian government policy of Zero Reject of country’s exported farm produce at international market. It will also enhance Nigeria’s export promotion as well as foreign exchange earnings through agriculture.

During his site visit to Nigeria on August 16,2022, the CEO of Decapolis , Mr. Abdurrahman Habeshna shared an insight on how the system boosts the income of small holder farmers as well as astromically boosted the export capacity of Jordan enhancing the acceptability of Jordanian farmers produce in Europen markets. “The Decapolis Food Safeguard system used, adopted IoT and Blockchain technologies to empower farmers and producers to maximize yield, reduce disease and optimize resources. And the same thing will be done here in Nigeria with DDHub, which is our local partners”, Habeshna said.

The two companies with the support of NASENI has concluded plan to use its pilot sites in Lafia, Nasarawa State and Calabar, Cross River State where the program will be put to the test in Nigeria. Digitised Food Traceability System is the first of its kind in Africa.

