Music star, Oladapo Oyebanji popularly known as D’banj, will in July release a single from his next album entitled “Stressfree” to mark his next birthday.D’banj made the disclosure in Lagos during reward of 10 winners of the May edition of a raffle draw organised by his initiative, CREAM Platform.

The winners got N50,000 each.According to D’banj, the title was informed by the trials he went through over the years.“My birthday is on June 9; so, I’ll be dropping a single off my upcoming album around the time. I won’t be specific on the particular date it will drop.“The inspiration behind the title of my album is that God made it clear to me that I would have to go through stress; so, I learnt a lot from this.“

I have learnt a lot of lessons overtime, and this has made me stronger, smarter and, most importantly, wiser.“I can assure everyone that the album is a great one and fans can look forward to listening to good music,” he said.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that CREAM stands for Creative, Reality, Entertainment, Arts and Music.Winners of its monthly draws are selected through using their phone numbers.The CREAM platform is a brainchild of D’banj sponsored by Heritage Bank.It is a creative hub for Africa where talents in the creative industry can be discovered and provided with technical and financial supports.D’banj said at the event that the platform would help to boost creativity in the country.“We cannot do enough to showcase talents in the country because there are so many of them; that is the essence of this platform.“

I am here today because I was lucky enough to have somebody who gave me a platform to showcase my talent.“This platform is the getaway to stardom and it isn’t limited to music alone,” he said.The music star said that movie directors, script writers, comedians and some other talents could showcase their works on CREAM Platform.“It is important to know that the digital age is here and we must learn how to use platforms such as this to showcase talents to the world,” he said.Mr Femi Ibidapo, Group Head, Corporate Communications, Heritage Bank, said: “Heritage Bank always looks for partnerships that can help to reduce unemployment in the country.“We are committed in ensuring that we help people in the creative and other industries to achieve their goals; so, we strive to create platforms such as this to achieve that

.NAN reports that Mr Blessing Agada also known as Berri Tiga won sponsorship, management and music video deals worth N10 million from the platform in April, while Clara Arden, a visual artist, won N1 million in cash. (NAN)

