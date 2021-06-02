D’banj to release single in July to mark birthday

Music star, Oladapo Oyebanji  popularly known as D’banj, will in July a single from his next album entitled “Stressfree” to mark his next birthday.D’banj made the disclosure in Lagos during reward of 10 winners of the May edition of a raffle draw organised by his , CREAM Platform.

The winners got N50,000  each.According to D’banj, the title was informed by the trials he went through over the years.“My birthday is on June 9; so, I’ll  be dropping a single off my upcoming album around the time. I won’t be specific on the particular date it will drop.“The inspiration behind the title of my album is that God made it clear to me that I have to go through stress; so, I  learnt a  lot from this.“

I have learnt a lot of lessons overtime, and this has made me stronger, smarter and, most importantly, wiser.“I can assure everyone that the album is a great one and fans can look forward to  listening to good music,” he said.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that CREAM stands for Creative, Reality, Entertainment, Arts and Music.Winners of its monthly draws are  selected through using their phone numbers.The CREAM platform is a brainchild of D’banj  sponsored by Heritage Bank.It is a creative hub for Africa where talents in the creative industry can be discovered and provided technical and supports.D’banj said at the event that the platform help to boost  creativity  in the country.“We cannot do enough to showcase talents in the country because there are so many of them; that is the essence of this platform.“

I am here today because I was lucky enough to have somebody who gave me a platform to showcase my talent.“This platform is the getaway to stardom and it isn’t limited to music alone,” he said.The music star said that movie directors, script writers, comedians and some other talents could showcase their works on CREAM Platform.“It is important to know that the digital age is here and we  must learn how to use platforms such as this to showcase  talents to the world,” he said.Mr Femi Ibidapo, Group Head, Corporate Communications, Heritage Bank, said: “Heritage Bank always looks for partnerships that can help to reduce unemployment in the country.“We are committed in ensuring that we help people in the creative and other industries to achieve their goals; so, we strive to create platforms such as this to achieve that

.NAN reports that Mr Blessing Agada also known as Berri Tiga  won sponsorship, management and music video deals worth N10 million from the platform in April, while Clara Arden, a visual artist, won N1 million in cash.  (NAN)

