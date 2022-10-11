Day of Girl Child: NAWOJ advises girls on better future

Bolanle Lawal

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Ekiti state chapter, has advised the child to be more focused and determined for a successful future.

The association gave the advice in a statement on Tuesday by the state Chairperson, Mrs Fatima Bello and Secretary, Mrs Adewumi Ademiju, to commemorate the 2022 International Day of Girl Child.

NAWOJ also tasked the girl child on dedication to complement efforts of their stakeholders in taking them to a greater height.

This year’s theme is “Our time is now, our right, our future”

NAWOJ stated that celebrating day of the girl child had immensely broken the cycle of discrimination and violence and empowered young females to become inspired and independent for a better tomorrow.

“The multiple roles played by girl child in the society before and after they reach adulthood are enormous; they go to school, help in domestic chores and face life challenges.

“The purpose of this day is to spread awareness about the gender based discriminations that girls face in our society and to bring change in the attitude towards girls”

The association also lauded wife of the state governor, Mrs Bisi Fayemi, on her numerous efforts.

It also appreciated her instituting various programmes and activities at empowering, mentoring, educating and promoting the interest of girl child to instill and boost confidence in them for societal development.

The women Journalists reinstated their commitment in prioritising the convening/featuring of programmes and reports that championed the course of girl child and women at large.

NAWOJ, therefore, urged the stakeholders not to relent on the efforts at liberating the girl child from oppression, discrimination and violence of all sorts. (NAN)

