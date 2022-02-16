Day-3 in Gamboru: Zulum orders building of Police, Immigration barracks, shopping complex, Arabic school

In his third day of ongoing humanitarian activities in Gamboru border town of Ngala Local Government Area, Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum on Tuesday, ordered the construction of new barracks for the Police, and Immigration even though both are under the Federal Government. Insurgents have since razed down the barracks which existed.



Governor Zulum who travelled alongside Senator Kashim Shettima, also directed the construction of a shopping complex to enhance trade, and the reconstruction of some buildings at the Nigerian Arabic Village in Ngala town, owned by the Federal Government.



Zulum, Shettima and other stakeholders traveled to Gamboru on Sunday and undertook major humanitarian activities on Sunday and Monday, and on Tuesday, the Governor inspected Government buildings providing essential services in Gamboru.

The Governor observed that barracks belonging to the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Immigration Service, were beyond repairs.



He directed the Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement to commence processes towards the construction of new barracks for both the Police and Immigration services in Gamboru.

The Governor further directed the Borno State Geographic Information Services (BOGIS) to construct a new shopping complex in the town, asking the Executive Secretary of BOGIS Engr. Adam Bababe to submit a budget for the project.

Zulum also took a tour of structures at the Nigerian Arabic Village, in Ngala town, on the invitation of the tertiary school’s Executive Director, and afterwards, he directed the commencement of reconstruction works, with a completion deadline of end of 2022.



Zulum also promised to look into other problems faced by the school to identify immediate, short, and long term interventions by the host Government.

… Plans to urbanize Gamboru, other border towns

In the course of his tour, Governor Zulum announced plans for the urbanization of border towns in the State, one of which is Gamboru that shares border with Cameroon, linking up with the Republic of Chad.



“Gamboru Ngala is one of our border towns, and there is the need for us to urbanize all the border towns in Borno State in order to enhance commercial and social trading activities” Zulum said.

