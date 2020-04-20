Davido’s partner, Chioma recovers from coronavirus

Nigerian music artiste David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has disclosed that his fiancée, Chioma,  has tested  negative for coronavirus after  23 days of contracting the virus.

Davido disclosed this in a series of tweets on his  Twitter handle.

The “Assurance” crooner explained that Chioma tested negative twice for the infection.

He said: “Glory be to God … Chioma has now tested negative twice for Covid19 … Thank you all for prayers …We love you”.

NAN recalled that the ace single  had on March 27, Davido took to his  twitter page to announce that his partner and mother of his son,Ifeanyi, had tested positive for coronavirus.

According to him, the duo and their close associates decided to go for coronavirus test because of their recent travel history, even without symptoms, and Chioma was the only one who tested positive.

The development, however generated reactions from Davido’s fans and industry watchers on  social media with many expressing sympathy and prayed for speedy recovery of Chioma.(NAN)




