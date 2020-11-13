Davido releases new album on music platforms

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has dropped his long-awaited album titled “A Better Time’’, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The album which should have been released earlier but delayed by the recent #EndSARS protest was dropped on many music platforms in the early hours of Friday.

The album has 17 song tracks such as “Fem, Jowo, Holy Ground, Heaven, Very Special, The Best, Shopping Spree, Sunlight, Tanana, Mebe, La La, So Crazy, Birthday Cake, I Got A Friend, Fade and On My Way’’.