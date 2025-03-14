Davido releases hit single ‘Be There Still’, ahead of  5th album

Ace Nigerian music superstar, Davido has dropped a new single, ‘Be There Still’, as fans keenly wait for his upcoming fifth studio album,’5IVE’ .

By Chinemerem Ndinojue

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the hit single released on Friday is a dynamic blend of Afrobeat and contemporary sounds.

The 5-time Grammy-nominated singer announced the release with a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, @davido, with the caption, “Midnight we feast” moments earlier before dropping the song.

‘Be There Still’ presents an impressive production team, featuring Marvey Muzique, DJ Maphorisa, and Black Culture as producer and the track’s mixing was handled by D-RO.

Davido had earlier announced to curious fans that his highly anticipated fifth album is scheduled for release on April 18 .

NAN recalls that as part of prelude to the release of “5IVE”, the singer had previously dropped two singles “Funds”, featuring ace singers Odumodublvck and Chike, and “Awuke” ,featuring YG Marley.

“Funds” presents a scintillating collaboration, as Odumodublvck’s gritty verses complements Chike’s smooth melodies, while Davido ties it all together with his signature energy.

According to him, ”5IVE’is a reflection of his “story, truth, and growth”.

He said:“My people! The journey continues in 2025 with my new album, 5IVE!! This one is straight from the heart – my story, my truth, my growth.

“This one’s for the dreamers, the go-getters, and everyone chasing what’s theirs! Thank you for riding with me. Let’s make history again!!! Album pre-order link in bio! OBO 30BG”. (NAN)(nannews.ng)