Davido releases hit single ‘Be There Still’, ahead of  5th album

By
Favour Lashem
-
0
5

Ace Nigerian music superstar, Davido has dropped  a new   single, ‘Be There Still’, as fans keenly  wait for his upcoming fifth studio album,’5IVE’ .

By Chinemerem Ndinojue

Ace Nigerian music superstar, Davido has dropped  a new   single, ‘Be There Still’, as fans keenly  wait for his upcoming fifth studio album,’5IVE’ .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the hit single released on Friday is a dynamic blend of Afrobeat and contemporary sounds.

The 5-time Grammy-nominated singer announced  the  release with a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, @davido, with the caption, “Midnight we feast” moments earlier before  dropping the  song.

‘Be There Still’ presents an impressive production team, featuring Marvey Muzique, DJ Maphorisa, and Black Culture as producer and the  track’s mixing was handled by D-RO.

Davido   had earlier announced to curious fans that his  highly anticipated fifth album  is scheduled for release on April 18 .

NAN recalls  that as part of prelude to the release of “5IVE”, the singer had previously dropped two  singles “Funds”, featuring ace singers Odumodublvck and  Chike, and  “Awuke” ,featuring YG Marley.

“Funds” presents a scintillating collaboration, as Odumodublvck’s gritty verses complements Chike’s smooth melodies, while Davido ties it all together with his signature energy.

According to him, ”5IVE’is  a reflection of his “story, truth, and growth”.

He said:“My people! The journey continues in 2025 with my new album, 5IVE!! This one is straight from the heart – my story, my truth, my growth.

“This one’s for the dreamers, the go-getters, and everyone chasing what’s theirs! Thank you for riding with me. Let’s make history again!!! Album pre-order link in bio! OBO 30BG”. (NAN)(nannews.ng)

Follow Us On WhatsApp

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR