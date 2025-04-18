Davido releases 5th studio album titled ‘5ive

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has released his fifth studio album titled, ‘5ive’

By Oladele Eniola

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has released his fifth studio album titled, ‘5ive’

The News Agency og Nigeria reports that as part of prelude to the release of ‘5ive’, the singer had previously dropped three singles, ‘Be There Still’, ‘Funds’, featuring Odumodublvck and Chike and ‘Awuke’ featuring YG Marley.

The 17 track project includes features from artistes like Chris Brown, Omah Lay, Victony, Becky G, Shensea amongst others.

In one of the previously released track titled ‘Funds’, Davido gives his signature energy on the track while Odumodublvck’s gritty verses complements Chile’s smooth melodies.

‘Titanium’ which features Chris Brown, they speaks about a lover who tries to break them down emotionally, as ‘Offa Me’ featuring Victoria Monet speaks want his lover in a sexual way while ‘Nuttin Dey’ boasts of his confidence and longevity.

‘5ive’ arrives two years after his last studio album titled ‘Timeless’ which reached number on Billboard’s World Albums Chart. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)