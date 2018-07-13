Sensational Nigerian singer Davido and the legendary Mindelo Carnival troupe of Cape verde, on Thursday night thrilled fans at a concert to celebrate the 25th anniversary of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in Abuja.

Delegates of EXIM Banks from across Africa countries, other stakeholders and music lovers were held to series of electrifying performances by the artistes at the Eagles Square.

The concert, sponsored by Ecobank Pay, was a night of glitz and glamour, in colourful and festive ambience, which characterize carnivals.

The visiting Mindelo Carnival group, reputed to be one of the most beautiful carnival celebrations in the world, opened the floor with a parade across the arena, adorned in colourful and artistic costumes.

It was thereafter followed by series of other performances by the group, made up of about 70 members, which kept the audience fixed to their feet in admiration.

The Mindelo’s masterpiece was followed by performances by several upcoming artistes before Davido came on stage.

The “Assurance” crooner was then ushered on stage amidst ovation by the marmot crowd, and then the ‘party just began.’

Davido,who recently won the Best International Act at the 2018 BET Awards, performed alongside Peruzzi, his latest artiste signed to his record label Davido Music Worldwide (DMW).

He performed his popular tracks “30 Billion”, “FIA” and others, amidst cheers by fans.

Nigeria is hosting the 2018 Afreximbank Annual Meetings (AAM2018) and 25th Anniversary celebrations from July 9 to 14. (NAN)