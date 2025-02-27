Davido drops ‘Be There Still’ ahead 5th album release date

Grammy-nominated  music superstar, Davido, has announced  that his a new single “Be There Still”  would drop  for fans  on March 14.

Davido shared the news in a post on his  X page(formerly Twitter), adding that  the hit single will be the last  to  drop before the release of  his fifth album, ‘5IVE’.

He wrote: “001family! Some updates for you: ‘Be There Still’ drops March 14th,with 5IVE coming soon after.

“The wait is almost over, the process is almost finished and it’s all leading up to something special.”

The News  Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the  5-time Grammy-nominated singer had earlier  announced to curious fans that his  highly anticipated fifth album  is scheduled for release on April 18 .

As part of prelude to the release of “5IVE”, the singer had previously dropped a hit single “Funds”, featuring ace singers Odumodublvck and  Chike.

“Funds” presents a scintillating collaboration, as Odumodublvck’s gritty verses complements Chike’s smooth melodies, while Davido ties it all together with his signature energy.

According to him, the new album,”5IVE’, is  a reflection of his “story, truth, and growth”. (NAN)

