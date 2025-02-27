Davido drops ‘Be There Still’ ahead 5th album release date

Grammy-nominated music superstar, Davido, has announced that his a new single “Be There Still” would drop for fans on March 14.

By Joshua Olomu

Grammy-nominated music superstar, Davido, has announced that his a new single “Be There Still” would drop for fans on March 14.

Davido shared the news in a post on his X page(formerly Twitter), adding that the hit single will be the last to drop before the release of his fifth album, ‘5IVE’.

He wrote: “001family! Some updates for you: ‘Be There Still’ drops March 14th,with 5IVE coming soon after.

“The wait is almost over, the process is almost finished and it’s all leading up to something special.”

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the 5-time Grammy-nominated singer had earlier announced to curious fans that his highly anticipated fifth album is scheduled for release on April 18 .

As part of prelude to the release of “5IVE”, the singer had previously dropped a hit single “Funds”, featuring ace singers Odumodublvck and Chike.

“Funds” presents a scintillating collaboration, as Odumodublvck’s gritty verses complements Chike’s smooth melodies, while Davido ties it all together with his signature energy.

According to him, the new album,”5IVE’, is a reflection of his “story, truth, and growth”. (NAN)