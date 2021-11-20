Davido donates N250m gift money to orphanages, sets Committee

Nigeria’s Music star, David Adeleke a.k.a Davido says he will donate N200 million gift money received from friends and colleagues to orphanage homes across Nigeria.

The hip hop artiste took to his verified Instagram on Saturday to announce the Good news.

He said he would make a personal donation of N50 million to make the money N250 million towards the efforts to help the less privileged.

He wrote, “I wish to express my sincere gratitude to my colleagues, fans and the public for their generous gift in recent days.

“In my usual playful manner, I requested few days ago that my friends, colleagues to send me money in celebration of my birthday.

“The response and outcome exceeded my expectation as I received N200 million in less than two days,” he said.

Adeleke however, appreciated everyone who had donated their hard-earned money, saying “I am thankful for your generosity”.

He added that he had always been passionate about giving back in helping people in needs.

“In view of this, I announce that all the fund totalling N200 million be donated to orphanages in the country as well as Paroche Foundation.

“In addition, I will make donation of N50 million to make it N250 million,” Adeleke said.

Davido added that five man committee had been nominated on how to distribute the fund to the beneficiaries.

The Committee include Mrs Titi Adebayo as the chairman, Prof Jonathan Nwosu as the Secretary and Prof Yohanna Asabe of the Northern Nigeria Seventh Day Adventist Union Conference.

Others are Dr Oyalabu of Springtime Development Foundation and Prof Uloma Onuoha.

He noted that the committee would compile the list of the orphanage homes in the country.

“They will determine the number of children and their needs in each orphanage and divide the fund accordingly.

“The committee will also determine the portion of the money to given to Paroche Foundation,” he said.

To maintain transparency, he said, the committee would make public the names of the beneficiaries and how much each will receive.

According to him, the beneficiaries and their verified account details be submitted to Wema Bank who will credit each beneficiaries’ accounts.

Adeleke stressed that it was his desire to do fundraising every year to celebrate his birthday as a means of giving back to people in need.

“It is my hope that friends, fans and colleagues in the industry will continue to support me as I drive this cause.

“Once again, I express my sincere gratitude to friends and everyone who made this possible. God bless you,” he pleaded.

Recalled that ahead of his 29th birthday on Nov. 19, the global music star had opened a Wema Bank account and asked friends and colleagues to donate N1 million each. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...