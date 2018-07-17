Nigerian musician David Adeleke aka Davido posted a heartfelt message to celebrate the birthday of Afropop star Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid.

Davido, who is currently in Paris ahead of the Afro Punk concert, shared the message on his Twitter handle @iam_davido, as Wizkid turned 28, on Monday,.

He wrote, “Happy birthday brother!! @wizkidayo keep soaring! God keep you safe! Your children go see you live long. Amen Gbefun!”

The ‘Assurance’ crooner also took to his Instagram page @davidooficial to share a video of himself dancing to Wizkid’s hit song ‘Soco’.

He captioned it, “Happy birthday @wizkidayo!!! Keep soaring my G.”

Davido’s celebration of Wizkid birthday is an indication that they have buried the hatchet.

This is the first birthday celebration that one or both of them have sent open messages to each other as they had a long standing rift which ended in December 2017.

The supremacy war ended when Davido and Wizkid appeared and performed in each other’s shows to showcase their reconciliation.

Meanwhile, fans of the two star artists have expressed their gratitude over the open love shown in the message, with some fans pleading for a collaboration.

@Onyeoma_Donald tweeted, “What about a collaboration between the two of you as birthday gift? RT if you agree.”

@King_naks wrote, “Amen. Strong prayer from the brother. Good heart. Live long and let love lead. Looking forward to your collaboration.”

@Gfsoloking said, “Amen! That’s brotherly love. Free yourself from hate.”

@Iam_sleekchick tweeted, “OBO, we want a collaboration from the two of you. Start making preparations and release it on your birthday.”

However, more birthday messages continue to pour in for Wizkid from fellow celebrities and fans alike.

The singer, who started recording music at age 11, has been featured in the 2018 Guinness World Record for his contribution to Drake’s hit song ‘’One Dance’.

He recently became the first African singer to walk the runway for international fashion brand Dolce and Gabbana alongside supermodel, Naomi Campbell. (NAN)