Davido announces N300 million donation to orphanages 

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has announced the donation of N300 million to orphanages across the country through his David Adeleke Foundation (DAF).

The Foundation was founded in 2022 to assist the less-privileged and has successfully raised and disbursed funds to improve the lives of many children in the country.

Davido made the announcement via his verified Instagram handle, on Tuesday.

“I and my foundation pledge the sum of 300 million Naira to orphanages around Nigeria, as my yearly contribution to the Nation…as my yearly contribution to the Nation ❤️ details of disbursement tomorrow🇳🇬,” Davido wrote.

In November 2021, Davido donated N250 million to 292 orphanages, in commemoration of his 29th birthday.

In July 2023, the musician was also reported to have donated N237 million to over 400 orphanages in Nigeria. (NAN)

By Taiye Olayemi