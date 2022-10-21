David Mark loses son

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Tunde Jonathan Mark, the first son of former President of the Senate, Sen. David Mark, has died in a London hospital on Friday morning.

The Special Adviser to the former Senate President, Mr Paul Mumeh, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Mumeh said that Tunde died after a long battle with cancer.

He said that the funeral arrangements would be communicated in due course.

“Born on the Oct. 13, 1971, Tunde attended Yaba Military School, located in Yaba, Lagos where he obtained his first school leaving certificate.

“He later proceeded to Bradfield College, Berkshire, UK where he attended secondary school.

“Tunde is a Biochemist who obtained a B.Sc degree from Kings College, London.

“He studied immunology alongside biochemistry and later Biological Sciences in the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, Harvard, Cambridge, Massachusetts. He was married with a daughter.”(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

