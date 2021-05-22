David Mark expresses shock, sadness over death of COAS, others

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has expressed shock and sadness the death of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other top military brass in the ill fated plane crash in Kaduna on evening.

This was contained in condolence messages to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lt. General Lucky Irabor, the Nigerian and families of the fallen soldiers in Abuja.

He described the fallen officers as gallant, patriotic and heroes who committed to the Defence of the territorial integrity of Nigeria as well as the restoration of peace, unity and security of the .

Senator Mark himself a retired Army General lamented the tragedy is not only heartbreaking but one too many.

Senator Mark noted the demise of the COAS and others at this time when services needed to rid the of security challenges is a huge set back.

He however told the Nigerian not to be deterred by the incident but rather be spurred towards winning the war against insurgency.

According to Mark, “the only way to immortalize the departed soldiers is to do all is needed to win the war against and restore the citizens’ hope and confidence in the ”.

The former Senate helmsman urged the Nigeria Airforce to subject transport fleet to external safety audit under the civil/ military cooperation as recognized by International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in order to unravel the and remote causes of recent plane .

This, he said is necessary to prevent occurrences.

Those who died along with the late COAS Brigadier General M. I. Abdulkadir, Brigadier General Olayinka, Brigadier General Kuliya, Major L. A. Hayat, Major Hamza and SGT Umar. Others FLT LT. . O. Asaniyi, FLT LT. A.A. Olufade, SGT Adesina and ACM Oyedepo.

Senator Mark prayed that God grants them eternal rest.

