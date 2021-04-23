Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has urged Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State to remain steadfast in his avowed commitment to the protection of lives and property of the State no matter the challenges.

For inexplicable reasons, Senator Mark lamented that Benue State has been encumbered by insecurity ranging from farmers/herders conflict, banditry, militancy, kidnapping amongst others bedeviling the State.

The former Senate helmsman said in his congratulatory message to Governor Ortom on his 60th birthday that, “these challenges are daunting but not insurmountable“.

To address the unabating issues, Senator Mark urged Ortom to “liaise and collaborate with all relevant security agencies in order to halt the trend and free our people from the apron string of the criminals”.

He however told Ortom not to be deterred by the situation but be strengthened by the support and solidarity of the Benue people to defeat the invaders.

The former Senate President also urged Governor Ortom to sustain the infrastructural development of the State as part of efforts to boost the economic fortunes of the State.

According to Mark, “Ortom’s trajectory in the political terrain of Nigeria from the State Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to National Auditor of the party, Minister of State, Trade and Investment and now Governor of Benue State bears eloquent testimony of his political brinksmanship.

“Though along the line he jumped ship to a rival political party but he read the political barometer correctly and returned home to the PDP. He is God fearing, confident and humble.

“As he marks the attainment of his diamond jubilee, I wish him good health, wisdom and courage in the years ahead.”

