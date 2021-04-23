David Mark congratulates Ortom @ 60

April 23, 2021 Danlami Nmodu News, Project 0



Former President the Senate, Senator David has urged Governor Samuel Ortom to remain steadfast in his avowed commitment to the protection lives and property the no matter the challenges.

For inexplicable reasons, Senator lamented that has been encumbered by insecurity ranging from farmers/herders conflict, banditry, militancy, kidnapping amongst others bedeviling the .

The former Senate helmsman said in his congratulatory message to Governor Ortom on his 60th birthday that, “these challenges are daunting not insurmountable“.

To address the unabating issues, Senator urged Ortom to “liaise and collaborate with all relevant security agencies in order to halt the trend and free our people from the apron string of the criminals”.

He however told Ortom not to be deterred by the be strengthened by the support and solidarity of the people to defeat the invaders.

The former Senate President also urged Governor Ortom to sustain the infrastructural development of the as part of efforts to boost the economic fortunes of the .

According to Mark, “Ortom’s trajectory in the political terrain of Nigeria from the State Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to National Auditor of the party, Minister of State, Trade and Investment and now Governor of Benue State bears eloquent of his political brinksmanship.

“Though along the line he jumped ship to a rival political party he read the political barometer correctly and returned home to the PDP. He is God fearing, confident and humble.

“As he marks the attainment of his diamond jubilee, I wish him good health, wisdom and courage in the years ahead.”

Tags: ,