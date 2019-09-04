David Lyon wins APC primary in Bayelsa

#TrackNigeria Mr David Lyon of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has emerged the winner of the just concluded primary in Bayelsa.

He scored 42,138 votes to win its closet rval, Mrs Diseye Nsirim, who scored 1,533 votes.

Others are Heineken Lokpobiri, who scored 571 votes, while Preye Aganaba, scored 354 votes and Mr Amgbare scored 633 votes, while Prof. Maureen Etebu scored 564 votes.

The Chief Coalition Officer, Sen. Dangana Emmanuel, announced the result in Yenagoa.

He said the mode was direct primary as agreed by Bayelsa stakeholders, and confirmed by the national working committee.

The Returning Officer for the Bauyrlsa APC Primaries is Gov. Mai-Mala Buni of Yobe,

APC adopted the direct primaries mode to select the candidate to fly its flag in the Nov. 16 governorship election in Bayelsa.(NAN)