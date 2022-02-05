Daura title: Buhari hails Amaechi, says rail transformation, great legacy

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent messages of congratulations to two chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation and two-time Director General of his election campaigns, and Nasiru Haladu Danu, a reputable businessman, on the conferment of a chieftaincy titles on them tomorrow, Saturday by the Daura Emirate Council.

According to a statement signed by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) President Buhari described the conferment of the title of “Dan Amana,” (the trusted one) to Amaechi as a clear commitment to the harmonious relationship between the nation’s diverse cultures.

Alhaji Danu is being turbaned as Tafida Babba of Daura.

He commended the Minister “for working with enormous energy to make the CHANGE we promised Nigerians a reality,” noting that “the change we are witnessing in the transport sector is an extraordinary legacy.”

The President will not be at the event but has designated a delegation of three, made up of the Ministers of Water Resources, Engineer Sulaiman Adamu, Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika and the Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity) Garba Shehu to represent him.

