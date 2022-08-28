Daura agog as ex-DSS DG gives out daughter in marriage

By Abdullahi Shugaba

Daura town, Katsina State was agog on Friday as a former Director-General (DG) of the Department of State Services (DSS), Alhaji Lawal Daura, gave out his daughter’s hand in marriage.

The Chief Imam of Low Cost Juma’at Mosque, Daura, Sheikh Abdulkarim Ibrahim, performed the wedding Fatiha between the groom, Malam Abdullahi Lawal and his bride, Maryam Lawal after the Friday congregational prayers.

Ibrahim said that the groom, Abdullahi, had presented N100,000 as dowry for the union between the duo to be solemnized.

He said that, in accordance with Islamic injunctions, the responsibilities of feeding, shelter, clothing, healthcare, among others, would henceforth, lay on the shoulders of the groom.

The Chief Imam then prayed for a peaceful home for the couple and blessed their marriage.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that people from all walks of life attended the ceremony.

Among dignitaries who attended the occasion were: A former Minister of Interior and one-time Chief of Army Staff,, retired Lt.- Gen. Abdurrahman Danbazau, Sen. Yusuf Yusuf from Taraba, Sen. Abdullahi Gumel from Jigawa, Assistant Comptroller- General of Correctional Service, Abuja, Alhaji Lawal Abdullahi.

Also in attendance were former Katsina State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Faskari, Katsina State Commissioner for Local Government, Alhaji Ya’u Gwajo-gwajo, the Magajin Daura and Alhaji Musa Daura, among others.(NAN).

