Daughter’s killing: Buhari speaks with grieving Pa Fasoranti

#TrackNigeria – President Muhammadu Buhari has been in phone contact with Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, whose daughter, Mrs Funke Olakunri, was killed by an armed gang on Kajola-Ore road, Ondo State Friday.

Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina who disclosed this in a statement Saturday also said the President condoled with the grieving nonagenarian, wishing him the comfort of God, and fortitude to bear the great loss. He also assured that security agencies would spare no effort to apprehend the culprits, and bring them to justice.

According to the presidential spokesman, Pa Fasoranti thanked the President Buhari for identifying with him and his family at their time of travail, praying that God will restore peace and amity to the country.

