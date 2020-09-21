Daughter to critics: Don’t say ‘shit about  Ganduje,’ he’s ‘implementing projects’ in Kano

Share the news













Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi, daughter of Kano State Governor has advised critics of her father and Governor Kano State Abdullahi Ganduje not ‘to say shit’ about him.

The daughter defended her father in the aftermath of the gubernatorial election campaigns in Edo State where Ganduje headed the All Progressives Congress, APC Campaign Council for Pastor Ize -Iyamu who lost the election.

Ganduje like Adams Oshiomhole and Bola Tinubu have been severally mocked on social media following the victory of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP candidate, Godwin Obaseki

Defending her father, Fatima tweeted on her Twitter handle, “I am from Kano state and Oyo state and no matter what you say or think of Ganduje, he is one of the few elected officers who are actually implementing projects. Don’t argue with me, don’t waste your data, just go to KANO STATE and see for yourself.

“The truth is, as Nigerians we should only consider work on ground. No one should say shit about Ganduje unless you have done equal or more work. Simple. He is not from Edo and kano as a state is above many.

I am from Kano state and Oyo state and no matter what you say or think of Ganduje, he is one of the few elected officers who are actually implementing projects. Don’t argue with me, don’t waste your data, just go to KANO STATE and see for yourself. — Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi (@FatimaGanduje) September 20, 2020

Related